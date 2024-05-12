Sikh face Satinder Singh to lead BJP’s Colony Campaigns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

With an eye on votes in villages and colonies, the BJP city unit has appointed former councillor Satinder Singh as in-charge of Colony Campaigns for Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in the BJP said he has been a key organisation man, who was not involved by the party in organisation for the past few years due to some differences. But, after Sanjay Tandon was named BJP candidate from Chandigarh, he met Satinder and convinced him to work for the party.

His appointment also assumes significance in the light of the fact that another Sikh face Hardeep Singh, who was expected to join the BJP, instead joined hands with the AAP.

“He is our key Sikh face and has also long been associated with the RSS. His experience and outreach in the colony will help us in a big way,” said a party leader. He was earlier president of Chandigarh Bajrang Dal, president of BJYM and general secretary of the party.

He was also the petitioner in a case in which voting rights of the nominated councillors was rejected by the court. He had said nominated councillors are the voice of the UT Administration and not of people.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sikhs