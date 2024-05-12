Sikh face Satinder Singh to lead BJP’s Colony Campaigns

Chandigarh, May 11
With an eye on votes in villages and colonies, the BJP city unit has appointed former councillor Satinder Singh as in-charge of Colony Campaigns for Lok Sabha polls.
Sources in the BJP said he has been a key organisation man, who was not involved by the party in organisation for the past few years due to some differences. But, after Sanjay Tandon was named BJP candidate from Chandigarh, he met Satinder and convinced him to work for the party.
His appointment also assumes significance in the light of the fact that another Sikh face Hardeep Singh, who was expected to join the BJP, instead joined hands with the AAP.
“He is our key Sikh face and has also long been associated with the RSS. His experience and outreach in the colony will help us in a big way,” said a party leader. He was earlier president of Chandigarh Bajrang Dal, president of BJYM and general secretary of the party.
He was also the petitioner in a case in which voting rights of the nominated councillors was rejected by the court. He had said nominated councillors are the voice of the UT Administration and not of people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...