Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act

Chandigarh, June 9
From now on, all marriages performed according to the Sikh rituals in the city will be registered under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, as the UT Administration has implemented the Chandigarh Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2018.
The office of the Deputy Commissioner, in pursuance of a notification issued by the administration, has implemented the rules on March 15 for registration of marriages under Anand Marriage Act, 1909. Applicants can apply for registration of marriage under the Anand Marriage Act in offline mode after collecting the application form from the marriage branch (window No. 5), ground floor, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Sector 17, and submit their applications along with requisite documents.
Documents required
- ID & age proof of groom, bride
- Certificate of marriage from gurdwara
- ID proof of two witnesses
- Photos of solemnisation of marriage, witnesses
- Affidavit for delay if registration done after 90 days
- Five passport-size photographs of married couple (joint)
Online portal
- An online portal already in force for grant of marriage certificates to applicants applying under the Chandigarh Compulsory Marriage Registration Rules, 2012, will be modified to allow applicants applying under the Anand Marriage Act to avail themselves of services.
