Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

From now on, all marriages performed according to the Sikh rituals in the city will be registered under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, as the UT Administration has implemented the Chandigarh Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2018.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner, in pursuance of a notification issued by the administration, has implemented the rules on March 15 for registration of marriages under Anand Marriage Act, 1909. Applicants can apply for registration of marriage under the Anand Marriage Act in offline mode after collecting the application form from the marriage branch (window No. 5), ground floor, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Sector 17, and submit their applications along with requisite documents.

Documents required

ID & age proof of groom, bride

Certificate of marriage from gurdwara

ID proof of two witnesses

Photos of solemnisation of marriage, witnesses

Affidavit for delay if registration done after 90 days

Five passport-size photographs of married couple (joint)

Online portal