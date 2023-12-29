Silent Heroes, Chandigarh Lions win cricket league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Silent Heroes and Chandigarh Lions won the 8th Divyang Cricket League for deaf and wheel chair category, respectively, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

In the deaf category, Silent Heroes defeated Roaring Lions by eight runs. Batting first, Silent Heroes scored 138/8 in 20 overs with the help of Hilal Wani (59 off 43) and Chetan (52 off 38). In reply, Roaring Lions bundled out at 130 as Rajitha Asanka (29), Krishna (22) and Pankaj Kumar (18) contributed the major share. In the wheel chair category final, Chandigarh Lions recorded a 67-run win over Super Fighters.

Batting first, Chandigarh Lions scored 211/2. Veer Singh scored 93 off 43, Vikram added 82 off 47. Parveen Jassa scored a quickfire 19 off 7. In reply, Super Fighters bundled out at 145 as Ranjit (84) and Kuber (51) made majority of contribution. The three-day league saw participation from 128 differently abled cricketers including players from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Nepal