Chandigarh: Silver lining for SD College boxer at CWG

Jhajjar-based Sagar’s father says proud of achievement

file photo

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 8

“Instead of keeping money in the bank, I bet it on my boy so that he could bring laurels,” says Rajesh Ahlawat, a small farmer from Dhandlan village (near Dighal) of Jhajjar district, whose investment has finally paid off as Indian boxer and his son Sagar Ahlawat bagged the silver medal in the Men’s Over 92 kg category of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Learning curve

It’s just the beginning. I have set my aim and with God’s grace, I will achieve it. The CWG was a learning curve and I am bringing back with me valuable experience — Sagar Ahlawat, boxer

Nitu brings laurels

Earlier, Nitu Ghanghas, a former student (2017-2020) of Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, won gold medal in the women’s 48kg event. “She has played for Haryana throughout her career. It’s been quite a struggle for me, but now she has brought laurels for the nation and I am happy,” said her father Jai Bhagwan, who took unpaid leave for six years from his government job (Haryana) and is still facing departmental inquiry. “I used to take money from others to look after her diet and training. She did well and now has to work more for achieving her next aim,” said Bhagwan, who hails from Bhiwani.

“We are seven siblings and stay together. He has not only made me but the entire family, community and village proud. The community is preparing for his welcome on Tuesday,” said an elated Rajesh. Sagar, who is pursuing his final year in graduation from GGDSD College, Sector 32, is the first generation of boxers in his family to achieve the feat. “I used to play volleyball, but never got a chance to pursue it further. I decided to make him a sportsperson and he chose boxing. Now, nine youngsters in the family wish to be boxers. His younger sister also wants to take to sports, but she is good at studies,” adds Rajesh, who now wants his son to set his eyes on Olympics. “He is a natural. He started practising in Jhajjar and later moved to Chandigarh. He still plays there,” he added.

Sagar was selected for the Indian national camp from Chandigarh and made the city proud by bagging the silver medal. This is perhaps the city’s first Commonwealth Games silver medal in boxing, but ironically it is likely to go to Haryana’s kitty as there’s no sports policy for providing jobs or cash awards to sportspersons of Chandigarh.

Sagar is likely to take the benefit — nearly Rs 1 crore — from the neighbouring state by virtue of being born in Haryana. It will help him train for future ventures.

“I have not decided on receiving honours, but I am born in Haryana and recently got a job in Indian Railways,” said the Sagar while talking to The Tribune.

In the past six years, Sagar has played in Chandigarh. Earlier, he represented PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, before joining GGDSD College, Sector 32.

“He is a bright boxer, committed to his aim and will surely bring more laurels in the coming future. While playing for Chandigarh, he has won many medals and now is an important part of the Indian elite boxers. He is likely to play in this session’s inter-college championship from the college,” said Dr RS Mann, Secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.

