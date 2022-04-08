Simian menace irks residents of Phase 7, Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 7

Residents of Phase 7 are a harried lot as monkeys roam in streets and damage their property. They say the authorities concerned do not answer their phone calls.

Arun Sharma, a resident of Phase 7, said, “Residents tried to contact the MC authorities and other officials concerned, but all their efforts went futile. No one answered their phone calls.”

Sharma said monkeys had been causing a lot of problem to residents living in two lanes of their area, i.e. from House No. 2981 to 3009, for the past one month.

The residents said around 10 simians damaged their plants in kitchen gardens as well as flower pots. The monkeys pushed flower pots kept on balconies posing a threat to people living in ground floors. The monkeys also removed the covers of water tanks. —