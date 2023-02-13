Simmi Bansal elected head of educators’ body

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 12

Simmi Bansal, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Basola, has been unanimously elected the president of Haryana School Education Officers’ Association, Panchkula district, during a meeting held here on Sunday.

Bansal assured that she would fulfil the responsibility with full dedication and work in the interest of all principals and colleagues and protect their rights.

Observers Labh Singh and principals of various schools, including Vijay Juneja, Dr Anoop, Anil Dalal, Pawan Jain, Dr Sandeep Verma, Pawan Gupta, Hanita, Parminder, Rajneesh Malhotra, Nirmal Dhul, Punita, Monica, Rashmi, Kiran, Veena, Alka Gupta, Babita, Vandana Joshi, Anupama Bishnoi, Kamlesh, Dr Manjit, Monica Shekri and Namita, were present in the meeting.