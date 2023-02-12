Singer Adnan Sami to perform live at Rose Festival

Chandigarh, February 11
Renowned singer Adnan Sami, Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar and kathak artist Nandita Puri will perform live during the forthcoming 51st Rose Festival-2023 at the open ground opposite Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10.
According to the UT Tourism Department, there will be musical evenings from Feb 17-19. The inaugural day will witness a live kathak dance performance, Divya Drishti, by Nandita Puri and group. On February 18, Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar will perform, while the concluding day will see Adnan Sami entertaining people. All performances will be held 6 pm onwards.
Other attractions of the event will be display of vintage cars, cultural programmes, joy rides, fun and frolic activities and food stalls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...