Singer Adnan Sami to perform live at Rose Festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Renowned singer Adnan Sami, Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar and kathak artist Nandita Puri will perform live during the forthcoming 51st Rose Festival-2023 at the open ground opposite Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10.

According to the UT Tourism Department, there will be musical evenings from Feb 17-19. The inaugural day will witness a live kathak dance performance, Divya Drishti, by Nandita Puri and group. On February 18, Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar will perform, while the concluding day will see Adnan Sami entertaining people. All performances will be held 6 pm onwards.

Other attractions of the event will be display of vintage cars, cultural programmes, joy rides, fun and frolic activities and food stalls.