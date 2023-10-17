Single-use plastic a demon today: Ramlila panel head

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

While the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) is all set to prepare bylaws for the disposal of plastic waste in the city, Garhwal Ramlila Mandal in Sector 28 here is promoting the idea of ‘ban on single-use plastic’ through the Ramlila platform.

Mukesh Sharma, director of the Sector 28 Ramlila committee, said, “We have been performing this theatrical piece since 1968, and raising awareness on civic issues through this platform. We are condemning the use of single-use plastic items this time. Food and beverages prepared for over 80 persons every day, including members of the management and artistes, are being served in eco-friendly disposable tableware.”

“We have even got anti-plastic posters made by school students for display at the Ramlila venue. We even planned to use cloth flexes and banners for display but could not find a painter for the job,” he added.

Sharma said, “Just like Ravana, single-use plastic is a demon in our lives today, threatening the existence of future generations. Therefore, we must try our best to slay it.”

The Garhwal Ramlila committee was the first in the city to introduce women for female roles. This year, Sita is being played by an 18-year-old enrolled in an air hostess course. “Our Ramlila script does not follow the Ramayana in entirety but lays much focus on the role of “Ahilya” and “Shabri”, the power these characters held and the manner in which they promote the idea of women empowerment,” said Sharma.

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban