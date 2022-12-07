 Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand : The Tribune India

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Says CCTV footage overwritten, not available

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied allegations levelled by Kalyani Singh, accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, of torture during her interrogation conducted by the agency while being on remand from June 15 to 21. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied allegations levelled by Kalyani Singh, accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, of torture during her interrogation conducted by the agency while being on remand from June 15 to 21.

The CBI, in its reply to Kalyani’s application, however, said the CCTV footage of her examination was not available as videos of the period concerned were overwritten.

Kalyani had sought directions to the CBI to preserve videography or audiography of the interrogation conducted by the agency during her remand period.

She had alleged during her six-day police remand, she was interrogated in the rooms of the DSP, Inspectors and others. She was subjected to verbal and physical abuse during her interrogation in order to compel her to admit to the commission of crime, she had claimed.

In its reply, the CBI claimed during her police remand, she was medically examined on a regular basis. The medical examination reports did not suggest any injury or use of force. The family members and counsel for the accused also met her regularly during the period and never raise any allegation of torture.

The CBI maintained the accused when produced in court during the period had not raised any such allegation. The application was an afterthought with intention to delay the trial, it claimed.

All details of investigation conducted during the period were mentioned in the case diary, which were perused by the court from time to time.

As such, the allegations seemed to have been raised with the motive to divert the attention of court and delay the proceedings, it said.

Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot in a Sector 27 park on September 20, 2015. After the police failed to solve the case, it was transferred to the CBI in 2016. After six years of investigation, the CBI filed untraced report in December 2020. The court asked the CBI to continue further investigation and directed it to file a final report after its conclusion. After investigation, the CBI arrested Kalyani in July.

Merger of reports opposed

  • Sippy’s mother and complainant Deepinder Kaur, and the CBI have opposed Kalyani’s plea for merging the supplementary final report, filed under Section 173(8), CrPC, with the final report submitted by the CBI in 2021
  • In her reply, complainant said the fate of her protest petition was yet to be decided. Further, the final report presented earlier and the report filed under Section 173(8) were different and thus could not be merged

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

