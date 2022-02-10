Sippy murder case: CBI directed to clarify status of ongoing probe

Chandigarh, February 9
Inderjeet Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, has directed the CBI to clarify the status of the ongoing investigation in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy.
National-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy, was shot dead on September 20, 2015. Neither the police nor the CBI has been able to reach the killers yet.
The CBI had filed an untraced report in the case, which was opposed by the relatives of Sippy Sidhu.
In a protest petition filed before the CBI court, the mother and brother of Sippy requested the court not to accept the report.
Sidhu’s brother raised questions over the CBI’s untraced report and said there was ample evidence against the accused in the case. The direction of the court came after the CBI moved an application for adjournment seeking some time to file a final report.
“A perusal of the application moved by the CBI reflects that no detail of the ongoing investigation is mentioned by the investigating officer. Therefore, a notice to the investigating officer be issued for February 14 to be present before the court and clarify the present status of the investigation,” said the court in the order.
