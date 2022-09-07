Sippy Murder Case: CBI submits probe records to court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

The investigating officer of the CBI in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu, aka Sippy Sidhu, today submitted records, statements of witnesses recorded during the investigation and other documents mentioned in the final report in a local court.

The records in a sealed box were submitted on the direction of Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh.

The court issued the direction while disposing of an application moved by the accused, Kalyani Singh.

In the application, the counsel of the accused stated that it was necessary for the applicant to go through the records of the case, which were part of the untraced report already filed in the court and were thus no longer privy to the investigating agency or secret documents. The counsel stated that all these statements and other records, including electronic data, had already been supplied to the family of the deceased/complainant.

The court had to strike a balance between the complainant’s right and the accused’s right to fair trial and transparency, the court said while directing to place the records. Criminal jurisprudence mandates balancing the rights of the accused and the prosecution. The court has adjourned the case to September 29.

