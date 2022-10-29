Sippy Murder Case: CBI told to file reply on Kalyani Singh’s plea seeking remaining papers

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, October 28

Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, has directed the investigation agency to file a reply on an application moved by Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu, seeking deficit documents of the chargesheet on the next date of hearing of the case.

The direction came after the CBI today failed to submit the documents as sought by the accused.

In the application filed through advocate Harish Mehla, she stated that along with the challan, the CBI had attached a list of documents relied upon by it, but copies of those documents had not been supplied to her.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, assisting investigating officer of the CBI, told the court that the main investigating officer, DSP Ravinder Kush, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an urgent case. Hence, he sought an opportunity for filing a reply to the application.

After hearing of the arguments, the court adjourned the case to November 9. The court also directed the public prosecutor to ensure the presence of the main investigating officer on the date.

In the application Kalyani sought legible copies of eight photographs of CCTV footage procured from Thapar Shoes, a shop in Sector 19, along with CD of the complete CCTV footage of Thapar Shoes, and legible copies of 21 photographs of the crime spot at Green Park, including parking area of Sector 27. The other documents she demanded included a clear copy of the computerised sketch, along with a soft copy and notes pertaining to preparation of the sketch. She also demanded a complete copy of soft data retrieved from mobile phones, laptop and external drive of the deceased along with observation memo dated April 22, 2016.