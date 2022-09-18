Sippy Murder Case: Court grants Kalyani month to check challan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, Sukhdev Singh has granted Kalyani Singh, an accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, one month to check the challan and other documents before hearing commences.

Kalyani had sought two months for checking the challan and other documents before the hearing. Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor of the CBI, opposed her plea on the ground that if she was granted two-month time to check the challan, it would delay the commencement of trial.

The court said, “Keeping in view the submission made by accused Kalyani and objections raised by the Public Prosecutor for the CBI, this court is of the considered view that one-month time is sufficient for the purpose of checking of challan as the record, i.e. challan and annexed documents, is voluminous.“

The court has fixed October 15 for recording Kalyani’s statement regarding the checking of challan and other documents. Kalyani has been granted bail in the case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In the charge sheet filed against Kalyani, the CBI has claimed Kalyani killed 35-year-old national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu (Sippy) for sending her objectionable photographs to others. Kalyani wanted to marry him but that did not happen. To get rid of Sippy Sidhu, Kalyani contacted him through the mobile phones of two persons and made him meet her in a park of Sector 27 here. When Sippy Sidhu reached the park, Kalyani, along with an unidentified assailant, killed him with a.12-bore shot gun on September 20, 2015, said the chargesheet.

However, Kalyani said the CBI falsely implicated her in the case.