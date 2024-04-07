Sippy murder case: Court junks Kalyani Singh’s plea seeking more documents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

A CBI court here has dismissed an application filed by Kalyani Singh, an accused in the Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu murder case, for issuing direction to the CBI for supplying more documents.

Kalyani Singh filed the application on April 3 under Section 207 of Criminal Procedure Code for providing statements of witnesses and other records of investigation in compliance of a Supreme Court order dated February 26, and also for supplying of a CD that on playing was found to be blank. It was submitted in the application that the record mentioned at Serial No.6(a) and 6(b) have not been provided to her.

Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead in Chandigarh Sector 27 on September 20, 2015.

The CBI, in its reply filed through public prosecutor Narender Singh, opposed the application while claiming all documents were already supplied to the accused in compliance of the apex court order.

The CBI said all the articles and documents have been supplied to the accused, which were supplied to the complainant, and that the record now being sought was never supplied even to the complainant.

The CBI said when similar record had been sought before the Special Judicial Magistrate, the application of the accused had been decided as dismissed, and it was submitted in the same that accused has a right to seek production of any document/article during the course of trial under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code, if such documents or articles comes to the notice of the accused in order to enable her to defend herself. With regard to the blank CD, it was submitted that a fresh copy has been supplied in a pen drive.

After hearing arguments, CBI Court Special Judge Jagjit Singh dismissed the accused’s application. The court said there was nothing more to be supplied to the accused to comply with the order of the Supreme Court, and the accused seems to be filing this application merely to delay the proceedings.

