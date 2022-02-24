Sippy murder case: Court tells CBI to expedite probe, file fresh report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 23

Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, Inderjeet Singh today directed the CBI to expedite the investigation into the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy, and file a fresh report.

The court has issued the directions on a request by the DSP, CBI, Chandigarh, seeking two months’ time for concluding further investigation.

“Keeping in view the statement of the Investigating Officer, the case is adjourned to March 16, 2022, for submitting the report. The Investigating Officer is also directed to expedite the investigation into the case and to file a fresh report as per earlier order,” says the court order.

The court had earlier also rejected a request of the CBI to adjourn the case on the ground that further investigation is pending. The court said the request made by the CBI to adjourn the case on the ground that further investigation was pending was totally unjustified because an untrace report had already been filed by the CBI.

The members of the victim’s family had opposed the untrace report and filed a protest petition.

Sippy was shot dead in the park on the night of 20 September 2015.