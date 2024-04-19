Sippy murder case: High Court issues notice to CBI on Kalyani Singh’s plea

Chandigarh, April 18
Acting on a petition filed by Kalyani Singh seeking the supply of certain documents in Sippy Sidhu murder case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice of motion to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Fixing the case for April 25 for arguments, Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul directed the trial court to adjourn the case beyond the date specified.
Aggrieved by the non-supply of “relevant documents” as prayed for in her application, Kalyani Singh had initially approached the trial court “since these were relied upon by the CBI in both the reports presented under Sections 173 (2) and 173 (8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure”, the Bench was told.
Appearing on her behalf, senior counsel RS Cheema with advocate Sartej Singh Narula, Harish Mehla, Satish Sharma and Prabhat Gupta added that her prayer was, however, “erroneously” declined by the trial court vide the impugned order on the grounds that the documents mentioned had not been supplied even to the family of the deceased.
Cheema added that the observations made by the trial court in the impugned order were, on the face of it, erroneous as “not only the documents sought by the petitioner had been relied upon by the investigating agency in its report under Section 173 (2) of the CrPC, but had admittedly been supplied to the family of the deceased”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake