Sippy murder case: Kalyani seeks call detail records of witness

Chandigarh, May 27

Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of 35-year-old national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu, has moved an application before a CBI court to issue a direction to the CBI to provide her call detail records (CDR) of the mobile phone in the name of a prosecution witness, Jitender Singh. She also sought the CDR of any other mobile/SIM in his name, taken by the CBI or the Chandigarh Police during their investigation in the case.

In an application moved under Section 91 of CrPC, Kalyani said the case was pending before this court for July 8, when the statement of Jitender Singh would be recorded. She said his statement recorded by the investigating officer/CBI on February 1, 2019, revealed that the witness was confronted with/shown a CDR of his mobile phone for the period from September 18, 2015, to September 21, 2015.

The chart of the calls reproduced in the statement further revealed that some of the calls pertaining to the number made or received on September 18 and 20 were missing. The tower being used by the said mobile number, which formed part of the CDR, was also not reproduced.

She said the statement revealed that definite reliance had been placed upon the CDR of his mobile number. She said in view of this, the court was requested to direct the CBI to provide CDR for the mobile number and complete details as received from the service provider to the applicant so as to enable her have a fair chance to defend herself.

The production of the CDR was also necessary for the purpose of authenticity of the details reproduced in the statement made by Jitender Singh. The detail shall also be in the interest of justice and to ensure that no delay was caused in cross-examining the witness.

The prosecution claimed that Jitender Singh was an eyewitness to the alleged scene of the crime. The CBI claimed that the eyewitness had led it to the spot and explained the sequence of the events and identified the scene of crime.

The CBI court had already framed murder charges against Kalyani.

The CBI had arrested her on June 15, 2022, on the allegation that she murdered Sippy Sidhu in a Sector 27 park on the night of September 20, 2015. The CBI claimed in the chargesheet that Kalyani was seen talking to Sippy Sidhu and thereafter killing him with an unknown person with firearms on the day of the murder.

