Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh gets access to WhatsApp chat in victim’s phone

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 7

The CBI has provided WhatsApp chat and emails retrieved from the phone of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu, and relied upon by the investigating agency in the charge sheet, to Kalyani Singh, who is accused of the advocate’s murder.

The chats and emails include communication Sippy had with various persons, including Kalyani and his another female friend.

The data was given by the CBI in pursuance of an order passed by Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, on December 16 last year.

Kalyani Singh, in the her application filed under Section 207 of the CrPC, had urged the court to issue directions to the CBI to provide all documents relied upon or not in the report filed under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

CBI ASP Ravinder Kush and Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Programmer, were present in court for compliance of the order.

Meanwhile, the accused has filed another application before the court for issuing a direction to the CBI to produce a list of documents/electronic data/articles collected during the course of investigation but not relied upon by the agency. The court has sought a reply from the CBI on January 12.

“…the case is adjourned to January 12, 2023, for arguments on an application for a direction to the CBI to retain videography/audiography conducted during the remand period of Kalyani Singh. Arguments shall also be heard on application for merging the supplementary final report under Section 173(8) of the CrPC with the final report submitted by the CBI on December 7, 2020,” said the court in the order.

Sippy Sidhu was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 here on the night of September 20, 2015.