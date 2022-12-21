Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh given 21 photos of crime scene, email copies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

The CBI has supplied 21 photographs of the crime scene at a park in Chandigarh to Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu.

The copies were supplied on the direction of the CBI court, which was passed on Kalyani’s application demanding complete chats and emails of Sippy Sidhu seized during the investigation from his laptops, mobile phone and other sources. She had also demanded coloured photographs of the crime scene and other CCTV footage and legible copies of other documents.

The CBI had arrested Kalyani Singh in the case in June this year claiming that she killed 35-year-old national-level shooter and advocate for releasing her objectionable photographs to others. Sippy was found murdered in a park of Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2016.

Envelopes containing CCTV footage and photographs were opened in the court and provided to the accused. Coloured copies of 21 photographs of the crime scene and five photographs of Zen car were supplied to the accused. Eight photographs of Kalyani Singh, eight photographs of the CCTV footage of Thapar Shoes, Sector 19, Chandigarh, legible photostat copies of the time-table of MCM DAV College for the Session 2015-16, daily attendance register for the months of August and September 2015, a copy of casual leave account, legible copies of messages taken from email ID of Kalyani Singh, which were exchanged with Sippy Sidhu during the period June 25, 2015, to July 30, 2015, and August 1, 2015, to September 14, 2015, were also given to her.

Legible coloured photocopies of photographs embedded in the crime scene recreation report dated August 17, 2020, were also supplied to the accused. Besides, legible coloured photocopies of a sketch of the suspect, copy of statements of witness and a copy of rough site plan were also supplied to her.

Disposing of Kalyan’s application for providing deficit documents in the chargesheet, the court of Special Judicial Magistrate stated that the accused was entitled only to legible copies of relied upon documents and cloned copy of electronic evidence, whereas her request to provide remaining documents/data was declined.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Sippy murder case