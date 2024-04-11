Sippy murder case: Kalyani Singh to challenge dismissal of her plea for more documents

Tribune News Service

Kalyani Singh, an accused in the Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu murder case, today told a CBI court here that she will challenge its order dismissing her plea for more documents.

While filing an application before the CBI court today, Kalayni prayed that her application may be allowed, and the case may be postponed for two weeks so as to enable her to approach the High Court against its order passed on April 6. After considering her application the court adjourned the hearing for April 18.

Kalyani had filed the application on April 3 under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code for providing the statements of witnesses and other records of investigation in compliance of the order of the Supreme Court delivered on February 26, and also for supplying of a CD, which on playing was found to be blank. It was submitted in the application that the some records have not been provided to her.

After hearing arguments, CBI Court on April 6 dismissed the application of the accused. In the application, Kalyani said no prejudice was likely to be caused to anyone in case the applicant was permitted to exercise of legal right to approach the High Court for addressable of her grievance and this would rather be in the interest of justice and fair play.

Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead in Chandigarh Sector 27 on September 20, 2015.

