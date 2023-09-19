Sippy murder case: Kin file plea, notice to Inspector, ex-ASP

Chandigarh, September 18
The Special Judge, CBI court, has issued notices to former ASP Guriqbal Singh Sidhu and Inspector Poonam Dilawari of the UT police in a petition filed by Deepinder Kaur, mother, and Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, brother, of Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, challenging the order of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI.
The latter, in the order dated February 2, held the protest petition of complainants infructuous and non-maintainable qua the role of the police officers.
The CBI court issued notices after the complainants filed an application under Section 482 CrPC for impleading the “accused” Dilawari and Sidhu as respondent Nos. 2 and 3 being a necessary party in the revision petition for just and proper adjudication of the case.
Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead on September 20, 2015. Initially, the police investigated the case, but it was handed over to the CBI in 2016. After six years, the CBI filed an untraced report in December 2020. The complainants filed a protest petition against it.
Later when the CBI filed a chargesheet against accused Kalyani Singh, the complainants told the court that they would like to persue the protest petition qua the role of Sidhu and Dilawari.
The complainants said the CBI in its report also recommended regular disciplinary action against both officers for lapses during initial stages of investigation.
