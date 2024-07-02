Sippy murder case: No tower location in call record, says Kalyani Singh’s counsel

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 1

The CBI has provided the call detail record (CDR) of mobile phones of a prosecution witness to Kalyani Singh, accused in the case of national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu’s murder.

However, the counsel of the accused told the court that the tower locations of the phones of the witness were not provided by the investigating agency.

Kalyani had moved an application before the CBI court seeking the call detail record of any other mobile/Sim in the witness’ name taken by the CBI or the Chandigarh Police during investigation.

She said the case was pending before this court for recording the statement of the witness.

In the application, she said the statement of the witness recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC by the IO/CBI on February 1, 2019, revealed that the latter was confronted with the CDR of his mobile number for the period of September 18-21, 2015. The chart of the calls reproduced in the statement further reveals that some of the calls pertaining to the number made or received on September 20, 2015, are missing and so are the call details of September 18, 2015. The tower being used by the said mobile number, which forms part of the CDR, is also not reproduced.

During the hearing today, the counsel of the accused said the witness had claimed in the statement that he was not carrying the phone when he reached the park on September 20, 2015, to meet the victim. Raising objections, he said the tower location of the CDR, which the accused had demanded specifically, were not provided to her.

The CBI claimed that the witness was present at the crime scene. The eyewitness had led the CBI to the spot and explained the sequence of events and identified the crime scene. The CBI court had framed murder charges against Kalyani Singh. She was arrested on June 15, 2022, on the allegation that she murdered Sippy Sidhu in a park at Sector 27 on the night of September 20, 2015.

