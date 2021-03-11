Sippy murder: CBI seeks one-month time for filing status report of investigation

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

The CBI has sought one-month time for filing the status report regarding the further investigation into the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu. A request in this regard was made by the CBI during the hearing of the case on Monday.

While appearing before the court, Balwinder Singh, CBI Inspector, requested the court that the CBI needed one month for filing the status report regarding the investigation. After hearing the plea, Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, adjourned the case for July 5 for the presence of the investigating officer to apprise the court regarding the status of further investigation keeping in view the request made by Inspector Balwinder Singh.

Sippy Sidhu was shot dead in Sector-27 park of Chandigarh on the night of September 20, 2015. After the murder of Sippy, the police had registered a case against an unknown person. But the police could not solve the case. The case was then transferred to the CBI in 2016. But after six years of investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits in the case and filed an untrace report which was opposed by the relatives of Sippy Sidhu.

Sippy was a resident of Phase-3B-2 of Mohali and was an international shooter.

The CBI again started investigation after the CBI Court rejected the untrace report. The CBI is now trying to procure information regarding the record of any weapon registered in the name of suspects in Punjab since the postmortem report of the deceased reflects that the murder was committed with a shotgun ammunition. The CBI has also sought a report from National Forensic Science University, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, regarding video footage recovered from the DVR of a house in Sector 27, Chandigarh.