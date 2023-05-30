SIT to probe hotelier’s murder

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 29

A day after body of missing hotelier Sukhchain was recovered from an agricultural field in Durana village under mysterious circumstances, a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The deceased was identified as Sukhchain Singh (36) of Nurpur village in Ambala district. A missing complaint was registered on May 27 at the Ambala Sadar police station.

Sonia Rani, wife of Sukhchain Singh, in her complaint to the police had stated that Sukhchain used to run a restaurant at Durana Chowk. He didn’t return home on May 26. His mobile phone was also switched off.

Kin of the deceased alleged that he was kidnapped by some people on May 26. There was some land-related issue and he was carrying Rs 8 lakh in cash with him. They alleged that blood was oozing out of his mouth and nose and his hands and legs were tied. They have given names of some people with whom Sukhchain had dispute in the past.

Sadar police station SHO Yashdeep Singh said, “Earlier, a missing complaint was registered and now charges of murder and criminal conspiracy have been included in the FIR. Body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem and cremated. There were no visible injury marks on his body. Viscera samples will be sent for examination and the matter is under investigation.”

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, Ambala, said, “A special investigation team comprising CIA-1 unit, Ambala Sadar SHO and cyber cell in-charge led by DSP Joginder Sharma has been constituted. All technical evidences are being collected. The people who came in victim’s contact on May 26 will be included in the investigation.”