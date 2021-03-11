Six-a-side Astroturf football field comes up at Urban Park

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 18

It seems that in order to cover up the shortcomings of the newly constructed football ground at the Urban Park in Sector 17 here, the UT Engineering Department has come up with a six-a-side Astroturf right at the entrance to the arena.

As per the actual blueprint of the Urban Park, the area was planned to be used as multipurpose grounds.

Sources claimed that while building the stadium, it was decided to use the area as an open basketball court. However, now a six-a-side Astroturf field has now come up in the area.

The football field, which is yet to be taken over by the UT Sports Department, is currently in possession of the Horticulture Department. The Sports Department had earlier refused to take the possession of the ground citing several shortcomings.

The ground, which was earlier known as the Sector 17 Football Stadium and has now been renamed Urban Park, has not hosted any affiliated championship since its renovation. However, it hit the headlines after it hosted the address of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, earlier this March.

“This six-aside Astroturf is unlikely to hide the shortcomings of the main ground. Even the Sports Department conducted a trial on this ground by organising practice sessions. However, the coach and the players were called back. This is turning out to be a ‘white elephant. Besides hosting Shah’s rally, this ground has hosted one baby league, which is again not an affiliated event. If all is well, why the Sports Department doesn’t claim its stakes on this?” questioned a senior official.

The stadium is under construction since 2017. As per Sports Department officials, it lacks several facilities in terms of hosting affiliated national or state championships. A steel fencing was recently installed near the goal posts after various objections were raised. Also, the sitting area, touchline and open space around the playing field needed modification, claimed sources.

Field in possession of Horticulture Dept

