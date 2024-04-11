Six armed robbers loot Rs 1.5 lakh from Panchkula shop

Panchkula, April 10
Six armed robbers barged into a shop and looted more than Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and other items at gunpoint in the Budhanpur area of Sector 16 here last night.
The incident took place around 10 pm when shop owner Preetam Kumar, a resident of Baltana, was about to shut his shop for the day. The man and his employee, Sanjeev Kumar, suffered minor injuries in the attack.
Preetam, who runs a money transfer and mobile phone shop besides a cyber cafe in Budhanpur area, said he was about to go home around 10 pm when armed robbers carrying two countrymade pistols and a sharp weapon entered his shop. They had covered their faces.
“Four robbers entered the shop while, at least, two waited outside. The robbers removed cash from the drawers and attacked me and my employee. I suffered injuries on my face, head and chest,” he said.
He said the youths fled the spot with more than Rs 1.5 lakh and a bag containing his documents.
He lodged a complaint with the police. He also handed over the CCTV footage of the incident to the police officials.
Preetam Singh, in charge of Sector 16 police post, said they had registered a case against five-six unidentified persons.
