Six more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city logged six fresh Covid cases on Friday. The active caseload has reached 24. The death count remained at 1,165. Meanwhile, three people were cured of the disease. — TNS
One fresh case in Panchkula
panchkula: The district reported one fresh Covid case on Friday, taking the active caseload to 12. The overall tally has reached 44,155. The death toll remained at 414. As many as 43,729 people have recovered from the infectious disease so far. — TNS
Three more contract virus in Mohali
mohali: Three fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,735, while two patients recovered from the disease. No new death was reported on Friday. Of the 95,735 cases reported from the the district so far, 94,565 patients have been cured. There are now 22 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. —
