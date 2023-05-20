Six of gang arrested; arms, ammo seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

The police arrested a gang of six youths who were planning to loot a filling station and liquor vend in the Lalru area and recovered two country-made pistols, five live rounds, a taser gun and sharp weapons from them.

The suspects have been identified as Malkiat Singh, a resident of Tilak Vihar, New Delhi, Ashish Kumar, a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, Bhanu Jatheria, a resident of Vikaspuri, New Delhi, Lakshay Ranga, a resident of Vikaspuri, New Delhi, and Ankit, a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. All of them were booked under Sections 399 and 402 of IPC at the Lalru police station.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and three live rounds from Malkiat, one country-made pistol and two rounds from Ankit, a taser gun from Lakshay Ranga and sharp weapons from Ashish and Bhanu. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to police remand for five days. Following a tip-off, the suspects were arrested by a police party on patrol duty near a filling station on the Balopur road in Lalru.

During investigation, it was found that Malkiat had acquired two country-made pistols and five cartridges from Navjot Singh, a resident of Tilak Vihar, New Delhi. He was arrested on May 16 and presented the next day in a court, which sent him to 12-day police remand.

Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said, “Navjot acquired pistols from Rajasthan. An investigation in this regard is in progress. The arrested suspects admitted during interrogation that 15 to 20 days ago, Ankit had done a recce of an area in Lalru. Malkiat had a plan to loot a filling station and a liquor shop on the main highway.”