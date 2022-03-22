Six players of Minerva make it to Indian team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

As many as six Minervans have been called to the Indian national team squad ahead of the friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Hormipam Ruivah, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh and Jeakson Singh have all been included in the national team squad, all of whom are expected to play in both friendlies. A 21-year-old defender, Anwar Ali, who burst onto the scene during the U17 World Cup in 2017, got a chance to showcase his ability in the 2021-22 ISL season with FC Goa.

After having to stay out of professional football for a long time, Anwar made a stellar comeback. He played for Techtro Swades United, Minerva Academy and Delhi FC (all of whom are backed by Minerva) in state leagues throughout 2021. Anwar also played in the Durand Cup and I league qualifiers with Delhi FC.

His performances earned him the call from India’s top division and he impressed one and all with his displays for FC Goa, and now he deservedly gets the chance to represent the country.

Hormipama and Jeakson, who now ply their trade with the Kerala Blasters, have also gotten the national team call. Sandesh Jhingan and Manvir Singh, who play for ATK Mohun Bagan, are both national team regulars, and so is Anirudh Thapa, who plays for Chennaiyin FC.