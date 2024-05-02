Six proclaimed offenders in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The Proclaimed Offender (PO) and Summon Staff of Chandigarh police have arrested six POs including one who was on the run for the past 23 years.

The police said PO Deshraj, a resident of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested. He was booked in a case at Sector 26 police station in 2001. Complainant Suhsil had alleged that he had hired a truck to transport grocery items to Shimla from Chandigarh. The truck, however, never reached Shimla.

Another PO, who was on the run for the past 10 years, has been nabbed. The police said Om Parkash, a resident of Bilaspur district, was booked in a road accident case in 2010.

Sheetal of Mohali, Balwinder Singh of Barnala, Shahibdeep of Mohali and Sunny of Kharar were other arrested POs. All the accused were produced in the court that sent them to judicial custody.

