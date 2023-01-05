Six projects in week, Chandigarh's outgoing BJP Mayor Sarbjit Kaur on unveiling spree

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 4

With mayoral election less than a fortnight away, i.e. on January 7, outgoing BJP Mayor Sarbjit Kaur is on an inauguration spree. She has six inaugurations lined up within a week.

Yesterday, she formally launched the renovation work on the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing of the Municipal Corporation at Sector 17. On January 5, she will unveil a tube-well in Sector 26 and two days later, i.e. on January 7, she is scheduled to open as many as three projects.

She will first kickstart work on makeover of MC’s sub-office in Mani Majra at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. The same day, she will inaugurate road widening work in Mani Majra and then head to Khuda Ali Sher to unveil ‘Amrit Sarovar’. The pond has been rejuvenated to promote environment and water conservation.

On January 10, Sarbjit Kaur will open a dedicated horticulture waste processing plant on the premises of an existing sewerage treatment plant site at 3BRD.

The Rs 3.50-cr plant has a capacity to process 30-40 tonnes of waste per day into briquettes — a compressed block of coal dust or other combustible biomass material used for fuel and kindling to start a fire. Sources say more such inaugurations may be planned before her tenure comes to an end on January 16.

“These works were in the final phase of being started. I do not want city’s development to get delayed further. Thus, I will ensure all these works get started before I leave office,” the Mayor told Chandigarh Tribune.

AAP’s Leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra is, however, not impressed with the last-minute inaugurations. “It is only meant to get names on plaques for publicity. They (BJP) are only cutting ribbons, but doing little development.”

List of works

Jan 3: Renovation work on MOH wing of the MC in Sector 17

Jan 5: Tube-well unveiling in Sec 26

Jan 7: Work on MC’s sub-office facelift & road widening in Mani Majra; unveiling of ‘Amrit Sarovar’ at Khuda Ali Sher

Jan 10: Unveiling of horticulture waste processing plant at 3BRD

