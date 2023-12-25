Six PU pugilists bag medals at inter-varsity meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Panjab University stood second with six medals in the North East Zone Inter-University Boxing (Men) Competition, which concluded at Chandigarh University (CU) on Saturday.

While Karan Kumar (48kg) and Akshay (75kg) won gold medals, Ashish (51kg), Anmol (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (63.5kg) and Sawan Gill (+92kg) won a silver each.

Chandigarh University scored the overall first position in the competition.

A total of 13 boxers from the PU participated in the championship and nine of them qualified for All-India University Championship to be held at the CU from January 2 to 5.

Those who have qualified for the all-India meet are Karan Kumar (48kg), Ashish (51kg), Sushant Kapoor (54kg), Anmol (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (63.5kg), Akshay (75kg), Nitish Kumar (86kg), Vivek Dahiya (92kg) and Sawan Gill (+92kg).

