Six stolen vehicles, 12 phones seized; 2 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The police have arrested two snatchers from Kajheri and recovered 12 mobile phones and six stolen vehicles from their possession. The police said that the duo was riding a stolen bike carrying a fake registration number plate. The suspects were identified as Saurabh (19) and Sonu (20), both residents of Kajheri.

Two cases of snatchings and two of vehicle thefts registered at Sector 36 police station have been solved. During interrogation, the suspects said they took to crime to meet their day-to-day expenditure.

Saurabh has studied up to Class VIII and was working at a fast food joint at Phase 3B2 in Mohali. Sonu was working as a sweeper at a shop in the same area. A case under Sections 473 and 411 of the IPC has been registered at Sector 36 police station.