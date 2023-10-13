Sixteen complaints resolved at grievance panel meeting

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 12

Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav presided over a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee here today. He resolved various problems of local residents and those of the Kalka and Pinjore areas by giving directions to the officials present on the spot.

A total of 16 complaints were taken up at the meeting, of which most were resolved on the spot. Directions were given to the officials concerned for the speedy redress of the remaining complaints. Yadav told officials to try to resolve the grievances related to their offices at their own level.

#Kalka #Panchkula #Pinjore