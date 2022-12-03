 Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Jointly organised by Military Literature Festival Association in association with Punjab government, Western Command and Chandigarh Admn

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

The 6th Military Literature Festival-2022 was inaugurated by Anmol Gagan Mann, Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo Credit: Twitter/@prodefencechan1



IANS

Chandigarh, December 3

The Sixth Military Literature Festival - 2022 was inaugurated at Sukhna Lake here on Saturday by Punjab Minister for Tourism Anmol Gagan Mann.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence and the services of the armed forces, the festival was jointly organised by the Military Literature Festival Association in association with the Punjab government, Western Command and the Chandigarh Administration.

The festival is being celebrated under the theme 'The Armed Forces: Defending Free India for the Last 75 Years'. It will conclude on Sunday.

On this occasion, chairman of the Festival Association, Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd), GOC-in-C Western Command Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri and Major General (Operations) Western Command Sandeep Singh were present, among other dignitaries.

Addressing the youth, the minister said the purpose of the Military Literature Festival is to remember the sacrifice of the brave soldiers who fought on the borders and served the country at the risk of their lives.

She explained that the contribution of military warriors to the security of the country cannot be forgotten. She added Punjab is the land of warriors and history is a witness that the warriors here never allowed Punjab to be looted. India, especially Punjab, has always shown unparalleled bravery on the war fronts and sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation.

She appealed to the youth of the new generation to join the military and make their valuable contribution to serve the country. She said Punjab is the land of Gurus and warriors, the warriors of Punjab have always fought against crime.

She said every citizen of India lives a happy life only if the soldiers secure the country. She said that the service of the country by the soldiers is a matter of pride and the state government is always available with the soldiers for all possible help.

 

