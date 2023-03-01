SJOBA rally to be flagged off tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The 36th edition of SJOBA Rally 2023, flagship motorsports event of the St John’s Old Boys’ Association (SJOBA), will be held from March 3 to 5, with the ceremonial flag off taking place on March 2.

To conclude on March 5 The rally will conclude on March 5 at 4:30 pm at St John’s High School. It will be followed by prize distribution at the CGA Golf Range, Chandigarh, from 7.30 pm onwards.

The rally is being conducted with the affiliation of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and will attract professionals and budding rallyists from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and other parts of India.

Scrutiny of participants will be done on March 2 from 8 am onwards, while the ceremonial flag off will be done at 4 pm from St John’s High School. The rally will conclude on March 5 at 4:30 pm at St John’s High School. It will be followed by prize distribution at the CGA Golf Range, Chandigarh, from 7.30 pm onwards.

According to Shivam Garg, Secretary, SJOBA, participants – 25 four-wheelers and 55 two-wheelers – are likely to face five competitive sections on each day, which will challenge the driver’s concentration abilities, physical endurance and driving skills. As many as 17 entries have been received in the Time, Speed and Distance (TSD) version of the rally. For four wheelers, there will be a night stage.

The rally will pass through Ropar, Garhshankar, Mansowal and Hoshiarpur. The total prize money for the 2023 version of the rally is around Rs 6 lakh and trophies and there are other awards for participants and winners.