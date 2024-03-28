SJOBA rally to start today

Chandigarh, March 27
The 37th edition of St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Annual Motor Car Rally will kick off tomorrow from St John’s School, Sector 26. The rally will conclude on March 31.
Almasto Kapoor, President, SJOBA, said this year’s line-up will feature 20 extreme four-wheelers and 50 extreme two-wheelers. The rally is expected to draw in approximately 120 participants.
There will be 12 competition stages spread across three days. The rally will start from Chandigarh and pass through Ropar, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr, and Hoshiarpur before returning back.
The Clerk of the Course, SPS Ghai said, “The meticulously crafted tracks spanning these districts of Punjab will offer a challenging mix of terrains including non-concrete roads, river beds, tarmac roads, and hilly landscapes, ensuring a thrilling experience for both participants and also spectators alike.”
Danish Singh Mangat, Competitor Relationship Officer, said: “All rules, regulations and safety protocols of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), which is the nodal organisation of motor sport events are incorporated by the SJOBA Rally. Sjoba Rally is one of India’s oldest motorsport events.”
