Skaters bag laurels in roller hockey championship

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 25

The Panchkula girls’ inline roller hockey team won a gold medal during the recently concluded 61st Roller Hockey Championship. The team comprised Chahat, Tanvi, Aradhya, Diara, and Manya.

The sub-junior team comprising Anahita, Omaira, Harshita, Aaliya, Sohaya, and Ananya claimed the silver medal in the championship, while the boys’ team comprising Mourya, Aniij, Yash Gambhir, Advit, and Vihaan secured the bronze medal in their category of the championship.

The boys’ cadet inline team, comprising Gauransh, Rachit, Yash Choudhary, Aarush, and Japjot, also claimed the bronze medal in their category. These skaters practice at the Rolling Tigers Academy.

