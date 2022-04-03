Skill development programme for interns at Sector 26 college

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, has been organising a skill development programme to develop soft and professional skills of interns from April 1 to 8.

The programme began with inaugural ceremony. Chief guest Prof Anju Suri, Dean, College Development Council, Panjab University, DrKS Arya, president, HMCA, Dr PK Mittal, Secretary, HMCA, and Dr Sandeep Puri, Director, graced the occasion. Dr Ankit Dubey, principal, felicitated the chief guest.

Prof Suri appreciated the event and said: “Skills are important with knowledge in any field. Our Prime Minister has rightly pointed out the need of skill development in every individual and we all have to be Atmanirbhar for a successful nation. Resource person Dr Deepti Gupta, Professor, Department of English, Panjab University, Chandigarh, gave an impeccable session on effective communication.

Deepti told the interns about different types of communication and conducted an activity for interns during the session. Effective communication is a skill that enhances the art of case- taking in Homoeopathy. Acquiring Effective Communication is an asset to build a good doctor- patient relationship.