Skill training for de-addicted

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 5

In an initiative to help de-addicted youth in rehabilitation, the district administration, in collaboration with an NGO, Hartek Foundation, launched a skill training centre at the De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Sector 66 here.

DC Aashika Jain, along with Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, IGP, Ropar Range, and SSP Sandeep Garg, while starting the project, said the training would be of 15 to 20 days, depending upon the understanding of the skill. An engineer and an instructor were deputed to impart training from 9.30 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday.

