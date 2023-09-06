Skipper Paras powers UT boys to 66-run win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

An all-round performance by skipper Paras helped Chandigarh to register a 66-run victory over Chhattisgarh in the first match of the U-19 five-match series. Batting first, Chandigarh posted 261/8 in allotted 50 overs with the help of Paras (80 off 92 balls, three sixes and seven boundaries). Devang Kaushik (47) and Jashn (26) were the other main scorers. Varun Singh (2/30) and Vikalp Tiwari (2/37) shared wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, the visiting team posted 195/8. Paras (2/13) and Nishank Birla (2/28) took two wickets each. Earlier, the match was scheduled to be held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26. However, due to already ongoing interschool matches, the visitors were later shifted to DAV School.

Meanwhile, Rock Zone registered a 21-run win over Rose Zone in the first league match of the UTCA Women’s T20 Tournament. Batting first, Rock Zone scored 105/8 with the help of Monika Pandey (61) and Nikita Nain (21). Rose Zone batters were bundled out for 84 runs. In the second match, Leisure Zone logged a 29-run win over Plaza Zone.

