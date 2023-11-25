SKM stir: Traffic advisory issued

Chandigarh: In view of a protest call given by the Samyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM), the road from Chandigarh towards the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, will be temporarily closed to traffic at the Faidan barrier on Purv Marg from 12 noon on November 25 till November 28 evening.

The police have advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Commuters going towards the airport, Aerocity and Bestech Mall are advised to take a right from the Faidan barrier and then a left from the Sector 46/47/48/49/ chowk straight towards Airport Road in Mohali. Commuters going to Patiala, Sangrur and Sirsa from Chandigarh are advised to go from Tribune Chowk towards Zirakpur.

#Mohali