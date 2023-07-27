SKY's advice changed my game: Wadhera

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

Indian Premier League (IPL) fame Nehal Wadhera, who is captaining the team of Trident Stallions in the ongoing Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup, is keenly following the advice from Indian cricket team star Suryakumar Yadav (SKY).

“I am just following his advice — smash a loose ball over boundary and tackle a good ball with courage,” said the 22-year-old youngster, who belongs to Ludhiana. As the Stallions made their way to the semifinals, Wadhera grabbed everyone’s attention with his stellar performance for the side.

“Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Yadav are the names that I always follow. I also got a chance to play with Rohit and Surya for Mumbai in the IPL. Both supported me a lot. Surya’s advice always works for me. We shared the crease together on many occasion, and he always encouraged me to play calmly.

“During an IPL match, I was looking at the scoreboard before facing every ball as the team was chasing a huge total. He told me not to do that and just play as if we are batting first. His advice suddenly eased pressure. He was batting with me when I scored two half centuries. His experience came in handy for me. I am sharing the same experience with the youngsters in my team during the Sher-E-Punjab Cup,” said Wadhera.

On his team’s performance, Wadhera said the team made a quick recovery after losing first two matches. “One always has a chance to make a comeback and we did it on time. Our batting is getting stronger and we are focusing to carry forward the momentum. In bowling, we have to work more as we are a young team. Uday Kaul and Gagandeep are helping the team a lot,” he added.

#Cricket #IPL