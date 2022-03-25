Slain gangsters' accomplice arrested in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 24

The police arrested an associate of slain gangsters Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi Kharar and recovered a revolver and a rifle with five and 15 live rounds.

The suspect has been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Jodha, a resident of Garden Colony, Kharar. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Kharar city police station on Tuesday. Cops said the suspect had not deposited the arms and ammunition with the district police during the Punjab Assembly elections held recently.

Hardeep Singh is stated to be in close association with Armenia-based gangster Lucky and used to work for him.

Gangster Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi Kharar, wanted for the killing of CIA Assistant Sub Inspector Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh at the Jagraon grain market on May 15, were killed in a joint operation by the Punjab Police, West Bengal police and central security agencies on June 9, 2021.