Slain Youth Akali Dal leader’s family to launch signature campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

With no headway in investigation even after 180 days of the cold blooded murder of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader, Vicky Middukhera, his family members have asked for support of Mohali residents to help them get justice.

“Vicky’s murder shows that law and order in Mohali is in shambles. This fight for justice for Vicky is not mine alone, but is a collective one as all Mohali residents feel unsafe and insecure. I request residents to support us so that we can find, who is behind this gruesome murder,” said Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, Vicky’s brother, while addressing a press conference here today.

Middukhera further said, “There’s no progress in the case. Only a CBI probe can unravel the conspiracy behind my brother’s murder. The Punjab Police have failed to take investigation to its logical conclusion.” Vicky Middukhera was killed on August 7, 2021, in Sector 71, Mohali.

“No party is talking about justice for Vicky. We will meet Punjab Governor and demand a CBI investigation. We will also announce a signature campaign after meeting the Governor,” Middukhera added.