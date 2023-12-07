Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The family of a 21-year-old youth, who was allegedly done to death on the intervening night of December 3 and 4, staged a protest at Sector 25 today, causing traffic chaos in the area. They demanded immediate arrest of three of the four accused named in the FIR.

2 murders in a week, chowki head shifted With two murders reported in the area in less than a week, the city police on Wednesday transferred the incharge of Sector 24 police post. Sources say Sub Inspector Kuldeep has been replaced by SI Surinder.

Though the protesters accused the police of inaction, the latter arrested Sandeep, the husband of AAP councillor from Ward no. 16 Poonam, on the charges of criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B of the IPC). After the attack, victim Ajay was admitted to the PGI. The police had recorded the victim’s statement before he succumbed to his injuries on December 5.

One of the accused, Ajay Kumar (19), alias Kalu, was arrested during the investigation. The other three accused named in the FIR are yet to be nabbed. The family refused to give consent for the autopsy due to which the body was still lying at the PGI’s mortuary.

Meanwhile, the protest led to traffic snarls in Sectors 25, 38, and nearby areas. Motorists had to take a detour, with one of them reported that it took him an additional hour to reach Sector 29 due to road closure.