Sleep apnea cases rising in youth

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, March 14
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has witnessed a rise in the number of young patients reporting with adenoid tonsil and undergoing surgeries. Twenty young patients are being operated at the ENT Department in a month.
Dr Sandeep Bansal, in charge of sleep lab, Department of Otolaryngology and Head Neck Surgery, shared, “Usually, the ENT Department operates 10 young patients, less than 12 years old, who have adenoid tonsil. During this season, the number of young patients needing surgery increases to 20 due to upper respiratory infections, chronic cough and asthma exacerbations in children. The adenoid tonsil leads to obstructive sleep apnea in paediatric patients..”
Dr Bansal explains that the early signs of OSA in children is if the child starts mouth breathing or snoring. “If a child develops ear or throat infection, then surgical intervention may be required.”
There are many risk factors that contribute to OSA among children, including allergies, eating junk food or bottle feeding in some babies.
The adenoid tonsil, also known as the pharyngeal tonsil, can contribute to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) when it becomes enlarged. Enlargement of the adenoids can obstruct the airway during sleep.
Dr Bansal warns that untreated OSA in children is leading to many problems such impaired growth and development, experiencing cognitive deficits, including difficulties with attention, concentration, and memory. They may also exhibit behavioural issues such as hyperactivity, irritability, aggression, and poor school performance.
Untreated OSA may contribute to weight gain and obesity due to disruptions in metabolic processes. There is a high possibility of that chronic mouth breathing, which is common in children with OSA and can lead to dental malocclusions, craniofacial changes, and alterations in facial structure over time.
What is Obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder characterised by repeated episodes of complete or partial obstruction of the upper airway during sleep. This obstruction leads to disrupted breathing patterns, including pauses in breathing (apneas) or shallow breathing during sleep.
Symptoms
Loud snoring, gasping or choking during sleep, daytime sleepiness, morning headaches and difficulty in concentrating.
Consequences
OSA can have serious health consequences if left untreated, including increased risk of hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and daytime fatigue-related accidents.
Treatment
Treatment options include lifestyle changes, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, oral appliances, surgery and positional therapy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them