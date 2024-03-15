Sleep apnea cases rising in youth

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 14

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has witnessed a rise in the number of young patients reporting with adenoid tonsil and undergoing surgeries. Twenty young patients are being operated at the ENT Department in a month.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, in charge of sleep lab, Department of Otolaryngology and Head Neck Surgery, shared, “Usually, the ENT Department operates 10 young patients, less than 12 years old, who have adenoid tonsil. During this season, the number of young patients needing surgery increases to 20 due to upper respiratory infections, chronic cough and asthma exacerbations in children. The adenoid tonsil leads to obstructive sleep apnea in paediatric patients..”

Dr Bansal explains that the early signs of OSA in children is if the child starts mouth breathing or snoring. “If a child develops ear or throat infection, then surgical intervention may be required.”

There are many risk factors that contribute to OSA among children, including allergies, eating junk food or bottle feeding in some babies.

The adenoid tonsil, also known as the pharyngeal tonsil, can contribute to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) when it becomes enlarged. Enlargement of the adenoids can obstruct the airway during sleep.

Dr Bansal warns that untreated OSA in children is leading to many problems such impaired growth and development, experiencing cognitive deficits, including difficulties with attention, concentration, and memory. They may also exhibit behavioural issues such as hyperactivity, irritability, aggression, and poor school performance.

Untreated OSA may contribute to weight gain and obesity due to disruptions in metabolic processes. There is a high possibility of that chronic mouth breathing, which is common in children with OSA and can lead to dental malocclusions, craniofacial changes, and alterations in facial structure over time.

What is Obstructive sleep apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder characterised by repeated episodes of complete or partial obstruction of the upper airway during sleep. This obstruction leads to disrupted breathing patterns, including pauses in breathing (apneas) or shallow breathing during sleep.

Symptoms

Loud snoring, gasping or choking during sleep, daytime sleepiness, morning headaches and difficulty in concentrating.

Consequences

OSA can have serious health consequences if left untreated, including increased risk of hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and daytime fatigue-related accidents.

Treatment

Treatment options include lifestyle changes, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, oral appliances, surgery and positional therapy.

