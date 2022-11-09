Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, November 8

Under a beautification plan, the slum dwellers of Rajiv and Indira colonies would be given built-up houses on 40 square yard plots in villages that fall under the jurisdiction of the local Municipal Corporation.

By shifting the slum dwellers, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) would free 45 acres, which have been under illegal occupation for 25 years. The HSVP would carve out industrial plots on 22 acres.

According to a biometric survey conducted by the authorities earlier, the population of the Rajiv, Indira, Gandhi and Kharag Mangoli colonies was about 7,000, which has now increased to about 20,000. Many people have shifted to pucca houses and rented out their units in these slums. However, they return to their units whenever the authorities conduct a survey.

The HSVP proposes to either carve out residential or commercial plots at Gandhi Colony, or allocate these 19 acres for the construction of a medical college. Similarly, 75 acres of the Kharag Mangoli slum would be used to either build a shopping complex or develop an inter-state bus terminal.

Subhash Papneja, general secretary, Resident Welfare Association, Sector 16, said earlier, the HSVP was to construct flats for these slum dwellers of Gandhi Colony and Kharag Mangoli, but the MC had recently proposed to build houses on 40-square yard plots for them. Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had promised to provide plots to these slum dwellers, he added.

The Mayor said the proposal to provide built-up houses to the slum dwellers of Rajiv and Indira colonies had been passed by the MC House and sent to the Local Bodies Department for approval.

