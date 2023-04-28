Smart City CEOs deliberate on data, tech

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Nearly 200 delegates from 100 smart cities took part in the “Smart Cities CEOs Conference on Data and Technology” organised by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) in collaboration with the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, today.

Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, welcomed Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, and the delegates.

“Chandigarh is the 3rd Smart City to host the conference on data and technology after Kochi and Panaji. Smart cities require a smarter governance. Effective utilisation of technology is imperative for the management of smart cities. Soon, in Chandigarh, with the promising infrastructure created under Smart Cities Mission, 5G rollout and our Micro GATI SHAKTI initiative, we will be experiencing new paradigms of business models, better services and enhanced sustainability of the city.

“We have created a detailed roadmap on how every individual and department shall be benefitted from our Integrated Command & Control Centre in the coming few months. We are making dedicated efforts to make Chandigarh a data-powered city,” said Anindita.

During the context setting session, Kunal Kumar highlighted the need for urban leaders and practitioners to “think like a city” and understand the larger picture through the use of data and technology to be able to cater to the “expanding” urban population of the future. The objective of the conference is to enable peer learning and exchange of ideas that lead to development of these best practices across all smart cities.

The conference was attended by chief executive officers, chief finance officers and others of 100 smart cities along with officials from the Centre, state government, partners and sponsors. The participants got an opportunity to present and share the learnings on various topics.

