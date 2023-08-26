Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

Chandigarh Smart City has won four awards in the prestigious all-India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022, organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Besides getting the best UT award, the city stood first in the mobility and governance categories, and third in the sanitation category. The awards would be presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in Indore on September 27.

Efforts recognised Incredibly proud of Chandigarh’s achievements in the National Smart Cities Award. Our vision for a greener, more sustainable city is becoming a reality. Dharam Pal, UT Adviser

Chandigarh’s achievements have been attributed to groundbreaking initiatives aimed at creating a greener and more sustainable city.

Under the mobility category, the city’s efforts in providing safe and convenient non-motorised transport, including over 220 km of cycle track and an extensive public bicycle sharing network, helped it secure the first place.

The UT has excelled in the sanitation category with its solid waste management project. The implementation of this project, including GPS-enabled waste collection and monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre, has significantly improved the waste collection system.

The city has achieved a milestone of 100 per cent disposal of sanitary and domestic hazardous waste, generating increased revenue from recyclables and promoting economic sustainability. The project has also contributed to the rehabilitation of 20 women ragpickers through the establishment of the first Pink MRF-cum-garbage transfer stations at various locations.

UT’s waste segregation efforts have garnered accolades for promoting the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The best UT award was conferred upon Chandigarh in recognition of its strategies, innovative ideas, solutions and key impacts achieved through its projects. The city’s commitment to sustainable development goals (SDGs), physical and financial performance under the Smart Cities Mission and active participation in national-level challenges like India Cycles4Change Challenge, Climate Smart Cities Challenge and Streets4People Challenge were also considered in judging the award.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “I am incredibly proud of Chandigarh’s achievements. Our vision for a greener, more sustainable city is becoming a reality with the launch of the PBS project.”

Expressing gratitude, Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, gave credit to the city residents for embracing new options and actively participating in the city’s journey towards a cleaner and sustainable future.

Four awards in kitty

Best UT award Recognition of city’s strategies, innovative ideas, solutions and key impacts achieved through its projects

Mobility Efforts in providing safe, non-motorised transport, including 220-km cycle track, public bicycle sharing network

Governance Groundbreaking initiatives in e-governance aimed at providing citizens with better services

Sanitation GPS-enabled waste collection and its monitoring through Integrated Command and Control Centre